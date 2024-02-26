Google Strikes Data-Sharing Deal With Reddit, Valued At $60 Million

Google has inked a deal with Reddit, allowing the tech giant access to posts from the popular online discussion platform.

The collaboration, valued at approximately $60 million, aims to bolster Google’s AI models and improve services such as Google Search.

Announced on Thursday, the agreement also grants Reddit access to Google’s AI models, enabling the platform to enhance its internal site search and other features.

While Reddit declined to provide further details beyond its official statement, the deal underscores a strategic partnership between two prominent players in the tech industry.

The data-sharing arrangement holds immense significance for both Reddit and Google. For Reddit, which heavily relies on volunteer moderators to manage its diverse range of topic-based discussions, the collaboration with Google marks a milestone.

This partnership comes amidst Reddit’s recent plans for an initial public offering, with the company reporting its first profit in two years during the October-December quarter.

Meanwhile, for Google, access to Reddit’s vast repository of human-generated content represents a crucial opportunity to train its AI models.

By leveraging human-written material, Google aims to enhance its AI’s understanding of various topics, ultimately improving its ability to provide relevant answers in a conversational format.

The agreement between Google and Reddit sets a precedent for tech companies seeking access to publicly available data for AI model training.

This move comes amid a backdrop of legal challenges questioning the use of copyrighted human works by large language models and AI products.

According to sources familiar with the matter, the partnership with Google will not result in data-driven changes to Reddit’s fundamental functioning.

Unlike algorithm-driven social media platforms, Reddit users engage in discussions based on their interests without algorithmic intervention.

Moreover, the agreement stipulates that Google must adhere to Reddit’s user terms and privacy policy, ensuring that user preferences, such as post deletions, are respected.

Google, in a news release, lauded Reddit as a repository for authentic human conversations and experiences, emphasizing its commitment to making Reddit information more accessible through Google products.

In a related development, Google announced the suspension of its AI chatbot, Gemini, from generating images of people.

This decision comes in response to concerns raised about inaccuracies in the historical depictions generated by Gemini, prompting a review and improvement of the image generation feature.