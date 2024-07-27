Gor’s Odhiambo, Bullets’ Akoth Named MVPs At FKF Awards Gala 

Gor Mahia FC attacker Austin Odhiambo and Kenya Police Bullets’ Lydia Okoth have been feted as the Most Valuable Players (MVP) of the 2023/24 FKF men’s and women’s Premier Leagues respectively on Friday.

Odhiambo had an inspiring season with K’Ogalo, helping them to lift the FKF Premier League title, and his fine form saw him earn call ups to the national teams Harambee Stars as well as the Emerging Stars (U-23).

In a colourful award gala hosted at a Nairobi Hotel, Odhiambo edged his Gor mahia counterpart Rooney Onyango and John Mark Makwatta of Kariobangi Sharks to lift the accolade.

Akoth overcame a tough competition from her team mate Rebecca Okwaro and Kibera Soccer Ladies Maximiliah Robi. She was also instrumental in the Bullets camp, as they won their first ever Women’s Premier League crown.

Odhiambo singled out his former coach Jonathan McKinstry (now Gambia national team coach) as an inspiration, revealing he once told him he was among the best in the league.

“I’m so delighted. It is a privilege and an honor to win the MVP. When the league started, I didn’t think I would win it but today it is a reality. I thank my teammates who helped me win this, and of course to the competitors who always kept us on our toes.

“I thank coach McKinstry for his encouragement, he used to tell me I had the ability to be the best player in the league which kept me moving as I pushed towards it,” said Odhiambo.

This has been one of the best seasons for us and we had such a great team. I dedicate this to my mum who was hospitalised after an accident. She is so special to me, another great inspiration.”

Police’s Akoth was also over the moon, saying the award gives her more reasons to shoot harder next season.

“It feels so nice; this is a great achievement for me – it’s a dream come true. Winning the MVP is a challenge to do better in the coming season to maintain the standards and it calls for a more zeal. I look forward to more trophies and awards in the future,” she noted.

Gor Mahia dominated the awards in the men’s side as Benson Omalla won the Golden Boot having netted 19 goals, as goalkeeper Kevin Omondi took home the Golden Glove.

McKinstry, in his absentia having left for Gambia at the end of the season, was named Coach of the Year.

In the women’s league, Tumaini Waliaula of Vihiga won the Golden Boot having scored 16 goals last season, while the Golden Glove award was shared between Judith Osimbo of Ulinzi Starlets and Sophy Akinyi of Vihiga Queens. Both recorded 10 clean sheets in the last campaign.

At the same time, Junior Starlets Head Coach Mildred Cheche received the President’s Award for her exceptional leadership in guiding the team to Kenya’s first World Cup appearance in football.

Shabana FC took home the Fair Play Award as Josephine Wanjiku and Dickens Memisa won the Referee of the Year for the Kenya Women Premier league and Kenya Premier Leagues respectively.

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi was the Chief Guest in the colourful award, alongside former Sports Cabinet Secretary Ababu Namwamba.