The Ministry of Labour and Social Protection will conduct a nationwide recruitment exercise for thousands of Kenyans seeking employment opportunities abroad, with interviews scheduled to take place at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) in Nairobi.

The exercise, organised in collaboration with other government departments and agencies, will run from Wednesday, December 2, to Thursday, December 3, and Saturday, December 5, 2026.

The recruitment will take place from 9am to 4pm daily and will involve approved and ethical recruitment agencies.

Labour and Social Protection Cabinet Secretary Alfred Mutua said the available vacancies were spread across several countries, including Germany, Belgium, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Serbia, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Oman.

The opportunities cover a wide range of occupations in healthcare, construction, transport, hospitality, security, agriculture and domestic services.

Among the advertised positions are nurses, caregivers, drivers, construction workers, security personnel, motorcycle riders, baristas, aircraft cleaners, farm workers, gardeners and warehouse workers.

Other vacancies are available for masons, electricians, carpenters, henna artists, e-pickers, domestic workers, tea specialists, stewards, florists, motor vehicle mechanics, and meat and fish cutters.

Mutua urged applicants to carry their academic certificates, professional qualifications and other relevant documents where applicable.

Candidates must also have a valid Kenyan passport or a slip confirming that they are awaiting passport biometrics.

The CS said arrangements had been made for applicants who have not completed the biometric process to do so during the recruitment exercise.

He added that passports would be available within a maximum of three days.

Applicants should also be prepared to undergo basic medical tests for infectious diseases and narcotic substances.

However, the tests will only apply to candidates who successfully pass the interviews. Additional medical examinations may also be required depending on the regulations of the destination country.

The ministry has also announced a one-time processing fee of Sh3,000 for candidates who fully qualify for the advertised positions.

According to Mutua, the fee will cater for logistical arrangements, security and specialised equipment required to verify applicants’ qualifications.

The verification process may include practical assessments such as driving tests, where applicable.

“A significant number of the available jobs will not attract any recruitment commission. However, some positions may attract commission charges to cater for transportation and associated visa costs. These will vary depending on the recruitment agency, job description and destination country,” Mutua said.