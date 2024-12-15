Government Appoints Committee To Define Terms For NIRU Staff

The government has formed a 10-member technical committee tasked with recommending the terms and conditions of service for officers and staff of the National Intelligence and Research University (NIRU).

In a gazette notice dated December 13, 2024, Public Service Commission Chairperson Anthony Muchiri announced the committee’s formation, which began its operations immediately.

“It is notified for the general information of the public that, for purposes of Section 21 of the National Intelligence Service Act, the Public Service Commission has appointed a Technical Committee to recommend the terms and conditions of service for officers and other staff of the National Intelligence and Research University,” Muchiri stated.

The committee is led by Lawrence Kiti Nyalle as chairperson and includes members Joan Andisi, John Giitu, Halima Abdi, Wilson Soy, Wangari Wachira, and Sammy Wakiaga. The joint secretaries are David Karanja, Judy Thuguri, and Michael Ogosso.

The committee is expected to complete its work and submit a report to the Public Service Commission by March 15, 2025.

NIRU officially became an independent institution on November 5, 2024, following the awarding of its charter by President William Ruto.

Previously a constituent college of the National Defence University, NIRU is now dedicated to advancing intelligence studies and security research.

During the charter ceremony, President Ruto emphasized the university’s pivotal role in addressing modern security challenges, including terrorism and cyber threats.

“Chartering the National Intelligence and Research University is timely as Kenya faces complex security challenges. This institution will equip officers with specialized skills to safeguard national and regional interests,” Ruto said.

The President also encouraged NIRU to attract students from the global South, enhance diversity, and align its programs with Kenya’s Vision 2030 and other national development strategies. He underscored the importance of collaboration between universities and industries to prepare graduates for fields such as security, engineering, and digital innovation.

“Universities must work closely with industries to meet Kenya’s development needs and drive our digital economy forward,” he added.