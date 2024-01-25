Government Channels Print Ads Exclusively to MyGov in Recent Strategic Shift

The government has recently shifted its focus on print media advertisements, narrowing down its avenues to the state-owned MyGov publication. In a significant move, Convergence Media, renowned for publishing The Star newspaper, will now be responsible for printing and distributing MyGov, establishing it as the official platform for all public sector print advertisements.

Until December 2023, MyGov was printed and circulated by various newspapers, including Daily Nation, The Standard, The Star, and The People Daily, as part of a contractual agreement with the State Department of Broadcasting and Telecommunications. However, this arrangement has come to an end, prompting the government to initiate a new tender for public sector advertising.

In a memo dated January 23 addressed to principal secretaries, CEOs of state corporations, independent commissions, and vice-chancellors of public universities, ICT Principal Secretary Edward Kisiang’ani highlighted the expiration of the previous contract and the successful bid by Convergence Media to secure the new contract.

Under the new two-year contract, The Star newspaper, a publication by Convergence Media, will be the exclusive printer and distributor of MyGov. This move is expected to enhance MyGov’s online and broadcasting presence through Convergence Media’s channels.

According to the memo, the terms of the new contract stipulate that all print advertisements from public institutions, excluding counties, must now be directed to MyGov. Any requests for exemptions to publish advertisements outside MyGov, and on days other than Tuesday (the publication day for MyGov), will require authorization from the ICT Principal Secretary and will be directed to The Star newspaper.

In his directive, Kisiang’ani emphasized that the office will not entertain requests from Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) to place print advertisements on platforms other than Convergence Media. All planned advertisements from public institutions are instructed to be submitted to the director of the Government Advertising Agency (GAA) by Friday of each week for publication and subsequent circulation of MyGov on the following Tuesday. This strategic restructuring aims to streamline and centralize the government’s print advertising efforts, ensuring a more efficient and controlled dissemination of information through MyGov.