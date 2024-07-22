Government Clears Kiambu Sodium Cyanide Spill, Declares Site Safe

The government has successfully cleared the site of a sodium cyanide spill in the Kambembe Area of Rironi, Kiambu County, following a road accident on Saturday, July 20.

A joint effort by the Ministry of Health, relevant ministries, and the county government ensured the area is now safe for use.

However, PS Mary Muthoni Muriuki has reported missing drums containing the toxic chemical, suspected to be hidden in the vicinity.

“Although no cases of poisoning have been reported, the Ministry has initiated risk communication and community engagement through churches, primary care networks, community health promoters, National Government Administration Officers, and the Nyumba Kumi initiative. These efforts aim to track, monitor, and secure any chemicals that may have wrongfully ended up in the community,” she said.

A tank of the highly toxic chemical was earlier found hidden at a residential home on Sunday, discovered during a sensitization drive by Ministry of Health officials in the villages of Rironi and Kamandura.

Also Read: Kiambu Residents Urged To Return Looted Toxic Sodium Cyanide After Truck Accident

The public is cautioned against coming into contact with the chemical, which appears as white pellets. Rironi area chief Charles Kariuki urged locals who may have taken the drums to return them, emphasizing the danger of contact.

“If you carried any of the chemical away, kindly know that it is very dangerous. Return it for your own safety. No one will face any consequences for returning the chemical,” Kariuki said.

MoH warned that ingestion of even small amounts could be fatal, causing immediate symptoms such as headache, dizziness, shortness of breath, nausea, and vomiting.

Severe exposure can lead to loss of consciousness and convulsions within minutes. Long-term exposure can cause neurological damage, thyroid dysfunction, and cardiovascular problems.

Environmental risks posed by sodium cyanide are also significant. When released into waterways, it can kill fish and harm aquatic ecosystems.

Although it degrades over time, its initial impact is devastating, necessitating swift and effective response measures.

Sodium cyanide is primarily used in industrial processes such as gold mining, electroplating, organic synthesis, metal cleaning, and historically as a fumigant for pest control.

It is a potent toxic substance and must be handled with extreme caution. Symptoms of cyanide poisoning include headache, dizziness, confusion, shortness of breath, and in severe cases, seizures or loss of consciousness.

Safety protocols and proper protective equipment are essential when working with this chemical.