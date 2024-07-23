Government Deploys KDF at JKIA to Curb #OccupyJKIA Protests

A multi-agency team has been mobilized at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) in response to the upcoming Occupy JKIA protests. This security operation includes officers from the General Service Unit (GSU), anti-riot police, and the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF).

Heavy police and KDF presence at one of JKIA's gates ahead of the planned 'Occupy JKIA' protests pic.twitter.com/UVsb0XulxX — Kenyans.co.ke (@Kenyans) July 23, 2024

By 6 a.m., officers were stationed at the main entry points to the airport, resulting in substantial traffic delays as travelers navigate increased security measures. The protests, organized by youth groups, aim to pressure President William Ruto into addressing their demands.

In recent weeks, the youth have conducted numerous demonstrations against the Kenya Kwanza administration, which have already prompted notable changes, including the dismissal of President Ruto’s cabinet. Despite these developments, the protesters are determined to proceed with their plan to occupy the airport, notwithstanding the enhanced security.

The KDF and police officers have deployed in Embakasi and JKIA international airport to ensure safety of the critical infrastructure in Kenya.

JKIA is home to KDF's 50th Air Calvary Battalion and they are mandated to ensure safety of the facility and Kenya's skies in general. The… pic.twitter.com/hQZ4V976eV — Cops Kenya (@Copskenya) July 23, 2024

Acting Police Inspector General Douglas Kanja has issued a stern warning to protesters, emphasizing the importance of adhering to regulations regarding protected areas. He noted that trespassing into restricted zones, such as parts of JKIA, will result in legal consequences under the Protected Areas Act.

While the right to protest is upheld, adherence to these regulations is mandatory. The substantial security presence at JKIA underscores the government’s commitment to maintaining order and safeguarding the airport from potential disruptions.