Government Initiates Nationwide Crackdown On Unlicensed Medical Practitioners

The Kenyan government has launched a sweeping nationwide crackdown on unlicensed medical practitioners in response to public concerns over bogus healthcare providers.

The Kenya Health Professionals Oversight Authority (KHPOA) has taken a strong stance on the matter, warning that health professionals practicing without valid licenses will face prosecution.

KHPOA’s Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Jackson Kioko, emphasized the importance of adhering to regulatory standards in the healthcare sector.

He stated that healthcare professionals operating without the necessary authorization and valid practice licenses not only violate ethical principles governing the profession but also pose significant risks to the health and welfare of individuals seeking medical services.

In an official statement, KHPOA underscored the gravity of the situation and issued a stern reminder to healthcare practitioners.

The notice serves as both an official reminder and a caution to those practicing healthcare or offering health-related services without proper authorization and valid practice licenses from the relevant health regulatory bodies.

Also Read: KNH Doctors Transfuse Baby While Still In Mother’s Womb In Historic Procedure

“This notice serves as an official reminder and caution to health professionals practicing in healthcare or providing health-related services without the necessary authorization and valid practice license from respective or relevant health regulatory bodies,” the statement read.

The crackdown comes in response to recent instances of bogus medical practitioners operating within the country, raising concerns about the safety and quality of healthcare services.

The government under KHPOA have made it clear that they will not tolerate such practices.

As part of their efforts to ensure compliance, KHPOA announced that, effective from December 1, 2023, no health professional will be eligible to practice in the country without their name being included in the respective professional registers and holding a valid practice license.

“It is now notified to the general public and potential employers that no health professional will be eligible to practice in the country whose name is not included in the respective professional registers and that he or she does not have a valid practice license effective from December 1, 2023,” KHPOA noted.

This strict enforcement is aimed at safeguarding the health and well-being of the public.

The public has been urged to exercise vigilance and caution when seeking healthcare services. KHPOA advises individuals to seek care from health professionals and facilities that are duly registered and licensed.

The authority stressed the importance of adhering to approved standards and regulations, as this is essential for maintaining trust and ensuring the highest quality of healthcare services.

In a recent operation conducted on November 25, 2026, KHPOA apprehended seven individuals posing as doctors who were actively treating patients and prescribing medications across three counties.

Government inspectors also discovered 37 healthcare facilities in Trans Nzoia, Elgeyo Marakwet, and Uasin Gishu counties that were serving patients without proper registration, further highlighting the urgency of addressing this issue.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...