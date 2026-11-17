The government has invited members of the public to vote for the best-performing state departments and agencies under the 2026 Public Service Annual Recognition Awards.

In a notice issued on Tuesday, Chief of Staff and Head of the Public Service Felix Koskei said the voting exercise will be conducted under The People’s Award, a special category of the Executive Office of the President–Public Service Annual Recognition Awards (EOP-PSARA) 2026.

The initiative will allow Kenyans to recognise state institutions whose programmes, projects and services have had a positive impact on their lives, livelihoods and communities.

Koskei said the award is anchored in the constitutional principles of public participation, accountability, inclusivity and responsive public service.

He urged Kenyans to take part in the exercise by identifying government institutions that have delivered meaningful services to citizens.

Members of the public will vote in two categories: the Most Impactful State Department and the Most Impactful State Agency.

The government encouraged voters to consider their personal experiences and the tangible impact of services provided by the respective institutions.

Voting will be conducted through a designated digital platform from November 23 to November 30, 2026.

The winners will be announced on December 8, 2026, during the EOP-PSARA 2026 awards ceremony.

“The top-performing institutions in each category will receive Gold, Silver and Bronze recognition during the EOP-PSARA, 2026 Awards Ceremony,” Koskei said.

The initiative places citizens at the centre of assessing government performance and recognising excellence in public service delivery.