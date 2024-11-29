Government Limits Second-Hand Vehicle Imports to Post-2018 Models

The government has announced stricter regulations for importing second-hand vehicles, allowing only those first registered from January 1, 2018, onwards.

In a notice issued by the Kenya Bureau of Standards (KEBS), only Right Hand Drive (RHD) vehicles that meet the eight-year age limit from the date of first registration will be permitted entry into the country.

“According to the provisions of KS 1515:2000 – Kenya Standard Code of Practice for Inspection of Road Vehicles, and Legal Notice No. 78 of April 28, 2020, we notify all importers of used vehicles, including returning residents and diplomatic staff, that only RHD vehicles first registered on or after January 1, 2018, will be allowed into Kenya starting January 1, 2025,” read part of the notice.

The new regulations also affect how vehicles are certified before importation. Vehicles from countries where KEBS has an inspection agency, including Japan, the United Kingdom, and South Africa, must present a Certificate of Roadworthiness (CoR) from a KEBS-approved inspection service.

Additionally, KEBS stated that Certificates of Roadworthiness for vehicles registered in 2017 will expire on December 31, 2024. Vehicles with these certificates must arrive at Kenyan ports by this deadline.

Vehicles registered in 2017 or earlier that arrive after December 31, 2024, will be rejected at the importer’s expense.