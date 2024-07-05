Government Proposes Sh177 Billion Budget Cut Following Finance Bill Withdrawal

The government has proposed a reduction of Sh177 billion in this year’s budget following the withdrawal of the Finance Bill 2024, which led to a decrease in revenue targets.

President William Ruto announced the decision during a press briefing at State House on Friday.

The President had refused to assent to the bill, sending it back to Parliament after protests against it. Protesters argued that the bill would impose higher taxes.

“The consequence of withdrawing the Finance Bill is the reduction of our revenue targets to Sh346 billion,” President Ruto said.

He revealed that the Treasury had been evaluating the impact of reducing the budget by Sh346 billion in full or borrowing the entire amount.

He noted that cutting the entire amount would significantly affect government services, while borrowing in full would create a fiscal deficit that could negatively impact various sectors, including exchange rates.

“We will be proposing to the National Assembly a budget cut of Sh177 billion and borrowing the difference,” Ruto stated.

This proposal would increase the fiscal deficit from 3.3 percent to 4.6 percent of GDP, which is still lower than last year’s deficit.

The borrowed funds will be allocated to protect critical areas such as: