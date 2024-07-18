Government Reports Sh6 Billion Loss Amid Protests

Kenya has lost Sh6 billion shillings following anti-government protests.

Government spokesperson Isaac Maigua Mwaura Thursday said more loses have been incurred because of the goons that have infiltrated the peaceful demonstrators across the country.

“According to the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA), we have already lost Sh6 billion due to these protests,” Mwaura stated.

He further warned that the continuation of protests could result in widespread job losses.

Acting Inspector General Douglas Kanja announced a ban on protests in Nairobi’s Central Business District (CBD) on Wednesday.

He cited concerns about the infiltration of peaceful protests by individuals intent on stealing, destroying property, and causing harm.

Impact on Businesses

In Kitengela, Kajiado County, traders lamented the heavy losses they incurred following Tuesday’s demonstrations.

Speaking to the press, business owners expressed their frustration, noting that the protests had escalated into lawlessness, severely hindering their operations.

One trader, who owns a liquor store, reported a loss of approximately Ksh50 million after protestors looted expensive liquor bottles.

“These are no longer protests; they are acts of burglary that have destroyed our businesses. We are working to feed our children,” he lamented.

Also Read: Rift Valley Shows Least Support For Gen-Z Protests, TIFA Report Reveals

The traders were forced to close their shops during the protests, only to find them broken into and valuables stolen.

They condemned the actions of rogue protestors and called for stricter measures to ensure order and protect their livelihoods.

“We ask our government to protect us and ensure that no property is destroyed, as it happened yesterday,” another trader remarked.

Mwaura emphasized the need for dialogue to address the underlying issues driving the protests. He urged parents to engage with their children and discourage them from participating in destructive activities.

According to Mwaura, the government is prepared to address the concerns raised by the protestors.

“All their issues have been heard, and the government is ready to act on what has been brought forward,” he assured.