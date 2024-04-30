Government to Cover Hospital Bills for Mai Mahiu Flood Victims

The aftermath of the recent flash floods in Mai Mahiu has left a devastating toll, with government spokesperson Isaac Mwaura announcing that the state will assume the burden of hospital bills for victims.

Speaking to the press in Mombasa, Mwaura disclosed that 73 individuals were injured in the calamity and are currently receiving treatment in nearby medical facilities.

“All their hospital bills will be paid by the government in the spirit of solidarity,” he said.

Expressing solidarity, Mwaura assured that the government would cover all expenses incurred by those receiving medical care.

He emphasized the severity of the situation in Nairobi county, which has borne the brunt of the floods, displacing a staggering 147,000 individuals, constituting 77% of the nation’s displaced population.

To address this crisis, the government has established 52 displacement camps to offer shelter and support to affected citizens.

Also Read: Raila Criticizes State’s Poor Flood Preparedness Despite ‘Talking Big On Climate Change’

Tragically, the flash floods in Mai Mahiu have claimed the lives of 71 individuals thus far, with 28 individuals still missing.

The catastrophe stemmed from the bursting of a water body on Monday morning, exacerbated by a blocked railway line tunnel hindering the natural flow of water through River Tongi.

The Ministry of Interior released a statement on Tuesday reporting 46 fatalities and 53 individuals still unaccounted for.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua confirmed by Tuesday morning that 71 deaths had been confirmed, leaving 28 individuals yet to be located.