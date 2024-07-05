Government To Dissolve 47 State Corporations In Austerity Measure

President William Ruto announced the dissolution of 47 State Corporations on Friday.

The President cited overlapping and duplicative functions as the primary reasons for this decision, which aims to eliminate unnecessary operational and maintenance costs.

Ruto explained that the functions of these corporations would be integrated into their respective line ministries.

“Staff currently employed by the affected corporations will be transferred to ministries and other state agencies,” he stated.

This decision follows President Ruto’s stern warning in March to loss-making parastatals, emphasizing the need for stringent financial management and threatening closure for those unable to improve their fortunes.

The National Treasury and the President’s Council of Economic Advisors recently proposed a restructuring plan that could see at least 20 chief executives lose their positions.

These reforms, driven by conditions set by the International Monetary Fund (IMF), aim to streamline operations and reduce financial wastage within state corporations.

Key recommendations from the restructuring plan included: