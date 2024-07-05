fbpx
    Government To Launch New Talent Show On TV47, Other Cape Media Channels

    WhozNext

    The government has announced a new talent show, “WhozNext,” set to air exclusively on Cape Media’s Channels.

    The initiative was unveiled by the Cabinet Secretary of Youth Affairs, Creative Economy, and Sports, Ababu Namwamba.

    “WhozNext” is inspired by popular international talent shows like “America’s Got Talent” and will premiere in the coming days.

    The talent search will focus on seven main areas: music, pageantry, fashion, poetry, comedy, dance, and content creation.

    During a meeting with Cape Media executives at Talanta Plaza, CS Namwamba highlighted the show’s potential to mirror the successes of the #TalantaHela program.

    He noted that the names TV47 and Radio 47 align perfectly with the government’s plan to extend this program to all 47 counties in Kenya.

    “We will leverage your countrywide audience to showcase the rich talent pool that exists in Kenya,” Namwamba stated.

    Simon Gicharu, the founder and chairperson of Cape Media which started in 2017, expressed confidence in the collaboration, noting that the media house, in partnership with Mount Kenya University, has the resources to produce the show to international standards.

    “We have the right apparatus to produce and execute this project,” Gicharu said.

     

