Government Warns Public About Fake Ozempic Pens

The government has issued a warning to the public about fake Ozempic Pens.

According to the Pharmacy and Poisons Board (PPB), the diabetes drug Semaglutide has been falsely relabeled.

“The board wishes to draw the public’s attention to an alert from INTERPOL regarding the falsification of Ozempic Pens (Semaglutide),” said the board’s CEO, Siyoi.

“Apidra Solostar pens (glulisine), used to treat both type 1 and type 2 diabetes, have been falsely relabeled as Ozempic (Semaglutide) Pens.”

The PPB stated that Ozempic Pens are not registered or authorized in the Kenyan market.

“Any product labeled as Ozempic Pens is illegal in the market, and the board cannot confirm their safety, quality, or effectiveness.”

In response, the board has launched a rapid investigation and increased surveillance to determine if the fake Ozempic Pens are circulating in the country.

“The board cautions the public and healthcare professionals against trading, wholesaling, retailing, issuing, dispensing, using, or administering the falsified Ozempic (Semaglutide) Pens, as these actions are illegal and endanger public health and safety,” Siyoi warned.

The government urges the public to report any information regarding Ozempic Pens to the board.