Governor Kahiga Slams Ruto’s Finance Bill, Urges MPs to Reject It

Nyeri Governor Mutahi Kahiga has aligned himself with a group of Kenyans who are staunchly opposing the Finance Bill 2024.

This bill introduces a series of new taxes aimed at funding President William Ruto’s administration’s 2024/2025 budget.

Speaking at a church service in Nyeri on Sunday, Governor Kahiga emphasized that ordinary Kenyans do not support the bill, urging members of parliament to reject it.

“Hawa watu wasiwadanganye. Hiyo Finance Bill mnasema mtaongeza tax, hawa watu mnaona hapa (cheers among the congregation)… Finance Bill chini (Let no one lie to you. This Finance Bill in which you are proposing more taxes is not approved by these people you are seeing. This Finance Bill should be shut down),” he said.

He went on to criticize the government for proposing a tax on vehicles, calling the move unacceptable.

“Sasa mnataka kutax hii magari na hamkununulia mtu na sasa mnataka kuchukua pesa. Alafu mnatuambia tunyamaze. (Now you want to tax these vehicles that you did not help Kenyans buy and you want us to keep quiet). We will speak,” he added.

Kahiga challenged MPs to reject the bill, asserting that this is what Kenyans desire.

He urged the Kenya Kwanza government to avoid over-ambitious projects and instead concentrate on delivering achievable goals.

Also present was Transport CS Kipchumba Murkomen who fired back at the Governor.

He explained that most of the issues Kahiga complained about were under Gachagua’s jurisdiction.

“Mr Governor, you have let me down. Are you helping the DP or fighting him? You speak as if you are defending him but at the same time you are opposing the government he is serving,” he said.

“You have raised concerns about sugar and coffee allocations. You know very well the President tasked Gachagua to deal with coffee and sugar matters. If you speak the way you have done, are you defending him or attacking him?”

He continued to criticize the county boss for referring to Gachagua as a regional leader, stating that such a reference was belittling.

The Transport CS stated that the decision by some leaders from the region to confine the Deputy President to the Mt. Kenya area was ill-advised, emphasizing that his role is more national than regional.

“I’m really sad that leaders are referring to him as “Mtoto yao”. He was your son when he was Mathira MP. Right now, he is a son of Kenya.”