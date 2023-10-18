Governor Kawira Mwangaza Fakes Arrest At Banned Okolea Meeting

There was drama in Meru as area Governor Kawira Mwangaza dashed into a police vehicle, faking an arrest.

Reports indicate that the county boss was holding an Okolea Initiative meeting on Wednesday when police arrived.

She was in the middle of donating a cow in Ruiga, Imenti Central.

It is said that Mwangaza forced herself into the police vehicle but the officers refused to start the engine.

Last month, chaos rocked parts of Meru town during an ‘Okolea Program’ function at Makiri, Igembe South Constituency.

Angry residents protested by slaughtering one cow and mattresses that Mwangaza had come to donate to the public.

The protests follow escalating war and division between the Governor and her Deputy Isaac Mutuma.

Mwangaza blamed Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Mithika Linturi for the chaos that rocked her event.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki waged into the war saying he will take action against those behind it.

He said the chaos pitting criminals supporting the Governor and her deputy must stop forthwith.

“Security agencies have commenced the hunt for the criminals and will round them up, arrest and prosecute every one of them,” he said.

“Investigations will also ensue on the planners, abettors and financiers of the violence witnessed in the Igembe region of the County.”

He said citizens, including political leaders of all ranks and all political parties/ formations, must carry out their activities lawfully and peacefully without exception. “No violence whatsoever will be tolerated as it undermines national security, the rule of law and makes our Country look backward.”

