Governor Mwangaza Boarded, Alighted From Police Vehicle At Will – IG Koome

Meru Governor Kawira Mwangaza boarded the police vehicle on her own volition, Inspector General of Police Japhet Koome has said.

In a statement Thursday, the police boss refuted claims that the county chief was arrested on Wednesday.

According to Koome, Mwangaza boarded and disembarked from the police vehicle at will.

He explained that the Governor did not mention the alleged arrest in her statement. She just mentioned the “heavy police presence”, he said.

Reacting to a statement issued by the Council of Governors earlier today, Koome said the police does not act in a partisan manner.

Governors had urged the police to refrain from being used to settle political scores.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...