Governor Mwangaza in Tears As She Explains MP Aburi’s Utterances

Embattled Meru Governor Kawira Mwangaza on Wednesday cried during the hearing of her ouster by the Senate.

The county boss shed tears during cross-examination by her lawyer Elias Mutuma on some utterances made against her by politicians believed to be behind her second impeachment attempt.

In one of the clips played before the senate Tigania East MP Mpuru Aburi verbally attacks Mwangaza for not siring children with her current husband.

In the video, the MP is seen rubbing a stick between his palms as he addresses the crowd in his vernacular language.

Read: Senate Warns Moses Kuria Against Commenting on Mwangaza’s Impeachment Trial

“He is saying he has given me 9 months to be pregnant and if that is not done. He will do it via what he is holding,” Kawira said as she burst into tears.

In another clip, her deputy Isaac Mutuma is heard trashing her outreach program dubbed Okolea.

Mutuma tells Igembe South constituents to reject the initiative referring to it as a poverty program.

“Honorable Speaker for the last 12 years, I have been doing Okolea and this gave me favour before God. And my deputy who was just a prison askari… God gave us favour because of this program. And out of this program that raised him from an askari to deputy DG of Meru is the same person is seen on video demeaning the same program that God used to give us favour before Men and Women,” said Mwangaza who is facing seven charges.

Read Also: Meru Governor Mwangaza Pleads Not Guilty To Seven Charges

MP Aburi features in yet another clip in which he claims Mwangaza is not a Meru hence should not be the county chief.

“He is saying the father of Kawira Mwangaza is called Njuguna and the mother Mugure and they don’t want to be ruled by a Kikuyu in Meru and that is why they want to change to Peter Munya the first Governor,” she submitted.