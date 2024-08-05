Close Menu
    Subscribe
    County News

    Governor Sakaja Announces Major Changes In Nairobi County Executive

    Andrew WalyaulaBy No Comments1 Min Read
    Governor Sakaja Announces Major Changes In Nairobi County Executive

    Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja has made changes in the county’s executive team.

    In a notice released on Monday, August 5, Sakaja named Godfrey Akumali as the acting county secretary.

    Governor Sakaja also announced that Patrick Analo Akivinga will continue in his role as Chief Officer for Urban Planning and Development.

    Geoffrey Mosira, previously serving in the Health Facilities sector, has been reassigned to Environment.

    Boniface Nyamu, who was previously in charge of Mobility, will now lead Revenue Administration and act as the head of ICT Infrastructure.

    Several other key reshuffles were also made:

    • Zipporah Mwangi will oversee Public Participation, Citizen Engagement, and Customer Service.
    • Machel Waikenda has been assigned to Mobility.
    • Ibrahim Otieno will manage Cooperatives.
    • Lydia Mathia will take charge of Health Facilities, Economic Planning, Housing, and Urban Renewal.

    Additionally, Wilson Gakuya has been moved from Revenue Administration to Smart Nairobi.

    “The changes take effect immediately,” Sakaja noted.

     

    Email your news TIPS to Editor@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254707482874

    Share.

    Andrew Walyaula is a seasoned multimedia journalist at the forefront of leveraging technological advances to deliver impactful content. With a profound understanding of Search Engine Optimization (SEO), Walyaula has carved a niche for himself by producing competitive articles with a global reach, focusing on topics ranging from celebrities to science and technology. Walyaula believes in the power of completeness and quality, ensuring that his articles are not only informative but also engaging for a diverse audience. Through his expertise, he navigates the ever-evolving landscape of journalism, embracing innovation to provide readers with articles that are both compelling and accessible. Walyaula@kahawatungu.com

    Related Posts

    Cop Killed, Three Injured in Gun, Grenade Attack in Moyale

    Governor Sakaja Announces Major Changes In Nairobi County Executive

     