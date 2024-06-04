Governors Accuse National Gov’t of Smear Campaign, Pledge to Protect Devolution

The Council of Governors (CoG) has raised alarms about a renewed effort to return health functions to the National Government through a calculated smear campaign that portrays the devolved units as ineffective.

The CoG alleges that the National Government is withholding their equitable share, now surpassing Sh100 billion, just days before the end of the 2023/2024 financial year.

Currently, counties have not received their equitable share for three months, including June. Additionally, the IFMIS system reportedly slows down from mid-June.

In response to questions about a sustained media campaign criticizing counties for not paying their debts to the Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (KEMSA), CoG health committee chairperson and Tharaka Nithi Governor Muthomi Njuki questioned the motives behind this push. He pointed out that the National Government has not released the necessary resources to counties.

Governor Njuki argued that the narrative around the debts owed by counties to KEMSA seems like a deliberate scheme to tarnish the counties’ reputations.

“If the National Government followed the law and provided us with our resources on the 15th of every month, no county would have any debt with KEMSA,” Njuki stated.

He continued, “A debt is not inherently bad. In fact, the agreement we have with KEMSA allows counties a 90-day repayment period. Doesn’t this align with the period counties haven’t received their equitable share?”

Some national government officials have been advocating for the central management of the health function from Nairobi, as it was before the 2010 constitution. However, governors have consistently highlighted the progress made under devolution.

Governor Njuki emphasized that counties would promptly clear their debts to KEMSA once they receive their share of revenue. He also reminded the National Government to fulfill its KES 2 billion pledge to KEMSA to support the medical agency.

KEMSA reports that counties owe them about KES 3 billion in arrears.