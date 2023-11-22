Governors Tell Off DP Gachagua Over El Nino Funds

The Council of Governors has hit out at Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua for claiming that the national government had disbursed El Nino funds to the devolved units.

“To date, we wish to state that the county governments have not received any allocation from the national government to go towards mitigation measures,” said CoG chairperson Anne Waiguru.

On Tuesday, the DP had alleged that Mombasa County had received to a tune of Sh10 billion meant for mitigation measures, claims Governor Abdulswamad Nassir has dismissed as false.

But according to the Kirinyaga Governor, the national government is yet to release the said funds. She also urged the DP to avoid populist politics.

“We note with concern public utterances that suggest that county governments have received funds from the national government to support the mitigation of the devastating impact of the El Nino rains,” she said.

“We take the position that such utterances are against the spirit of cooperative and collaborative governments as envisioned under the provisions of Article 6(2) of the Constitution,” Waiguru said.

“In such times we call upon the two levels of government to come together to intensify response strategies to mitigate against the complex risks arising from the heavy rains and flooding in addition to the existing humanitarian challenges.”

Waiguru also noted that the national government owes counties a total of Sh62.58 billion from the equitable share that is yet to be disbursed.

The county boss also stated that 13 counties are owed Sh10.17 billion for September, 27 counties are owed Sh19.64 billion for October and all counties are owed, Sh32.76 billion for November.