Governors Want IG Koome To Apologize to Kawira Mwangaza Over Alleged Arrest

The Council of Governors (CoG) wants the Inspector General of Police Japhet Koome to apologize to Meru Governor Kawira Mwangaza over an alleged arrest on Wednesday.

Mwangaza claimed to have been apprehended as she donated a cow to a resident, an allegation the police denied.

“Contrary to the false allegations circulating on the social media, the National Police Service wishes to clarify, that Police have not arrested Meru Governor, Hon. Kawira Mwangaza,” said the police.

In a statement Thursday, her colleagues want Koome to apologize for the embarrassment, inconvenience, public humiliation and ridicule their colleague was subjected to.

They also want disciplinary action taken against the officers involved in the arrest.

“We urge the police to refrain from being used to settle political scores and rely on facts and objectivity in the execution of their duties,” said CoG vice chair Ahmed Abdullahi.

Abdullahi also laughed off the case of mistaken identity as presented by the police. He said governors are well known people.

“The action is a flagrant disregard for the Governor’s rights as enshrined in Article 29 of the Constitution. We strongly condemn such bullying and intimidation and reiterate that the governor’s office must be respected,” he added.

Witnesses said the county boss faked the arrest as soon as the police arrived.

She was holding an “Okolea Program” meeting even after Interior CS Kithure Kindiki banned her from holding them in the future.

