Gov’t asks Kenyans for help with economic fix laws after protests

The move left the heavily indebted government with a bigger budget deficit for this financial year, mounting pending bills, and a delay in funding from the International Monetary Fund.

"We are barely managing. This is not where we wanted to be, but we are here," Mbadi told a budget preparation meeting. He was appointed from the opposition last month as Ruto sought to stabilise his government.

The minister initially said he would revive some tax hikes in the abandoned finance bill, before rowing back after a public outcry and threat of more protests.