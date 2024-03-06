Gov’t Bans Use, Sale and Importation of Shisha

The government has banned the importation, manufacture, sale, and use of Shisha in the country.

Interior CS Kithure Kindiki on Wednesday announced that the advertisement, promotion, or distribution of the same is also illegal effective immediately.

The CS said establishments found selling the product will be closed.

“The importation, manufacture, sale, use, advertisement, promotion or distribution of shisha is outlawed in the country, any establishment found in breach of this provision will be shut down with immediate effect,” Kindiki said.

As such, the CS ordered County Security Teams to enforce the directives.

Further, the CS said that labelling and packaging of all tobacco products must comply with the provisions of the Tobacco Control Act 2007 and the Tobacco Control Regulations 2014.

“Products that do not comply must be withdrawn from the market.”

Kindiki also directed that all distilleries not on the list of those allowed to operate be shut down in 10 days.

“The trade, consumption, and abuse of illicit alcohol, narcotics, drugs and psychotropic substances now rank as one of the five key national security threats, which include terrorism, banditry and livestock rustling, cultural, religious and political extremism, and climate change. For this reason, the government has adopted a national security posture in its management of this scourge,” Kindiki said.

The closure of these distilleries, the CS explained, will help in controlling the quality of alcohol produced and consumed.