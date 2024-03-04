More Pain for Kenyans As Gov’t Increases Cost of Birth, Death Certificates

Kenyans will have to dig deeper into their pockets after the Ministry of Interior revised fees, charges and levies regarding services offered by the State Department for Immigration and Citizen Services (ASICS).

In an internal memo addressed to all section heads, Regional coordinators, national registry, county coordinators and sub-county registrars, the ministry said the revised charges take effect from March 1.

Birth and death certificates will cost Sh200 up from Sh50 while late registration will attract a Sh500 fee up from Sh150.

Those looking to re-register for birth will part with Sh1000 up from Sh90.

Amending a birth or death certificate will cost a whopping Sh1000 up from Sh130.

The government had proposed changes to the charges in November 2023 but the implementation was halted pending public participation.

“You may recall that the effective date for implementation of these charges was January 2024. However, the said charges were to be subjected to public participation before taking effect,” the memo dated February 29 reads in part.

“The State Department therefore conducted a comprehensive public participation from November 15 – December 5, 2023…”

More follows