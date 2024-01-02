Gov’t Introduces Electronic Travel Authorization After Abolishing Visas

The government has launched the Electronic Travel Authorization (ETA) to facilitate visits to Kenya after lifting visa requirements for foreigners.

“Following the presidential directive that Kenya will be a visa free country from January 2024, an Electronic Travel Authorization (ETA) system is in the process of development and implementation. The digital platform will ensure that all travelers to Kenya are identified in advance,” said Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA) on Tuesday.

An Electronic Travel Authorization, is a digital authorization that allows foreign nationals to enter a country for a specified period.

ETAs are intended to expedite entrance procedures, improve security, and enable more seamless border crossings.

All foreign visitors, with the exception of nationals of the Member States of the East African Community (EAC), are required to have the ETA.

In order to apply for an ETA, visitors must pay a $30 non-refundable fee.

Application Process

Apply Online: Go to the official website www.etakenya.go.ke or the upcoming “Kenya Travel Authorization” mobile app (available from January).

Application Steps:

Click “Apply Now” on the website.

Follow the instructions carefully.

Ensure accurate data entry.

Submit the application.

Application Steps: Click “Apply Now” on the website. Follow the instructions carefully. Ensure accurate data entry. Submit the application. Confirmation Emails: You will receive an email confirming receipt of your application.

If applicable, you will receive an email confirming payment receipt.

Upon the immigration officer’s decision, you will receive an email confirming approval/refusal.

Families and Minors

Children and Infants: All foreign visitors, including children under 18, must apply for an ETA.

The legal guardian, parent, or accompanying adult is responsible for completing the application.

Required Information for Application

Valid passport

Recent passport picture or a selfie picture taken during the application process

Contact details (home address, telephone, email)

Travel information and flight itinerary

Proof of booking for accommodation

Yellow fever vaccination certificate if coming from endemic countries

Credit/debit card information for payment, if applicable

KCAA, however, noted that all travelers coming to Kenya from countries that require visas shall continue applying for visas in the usual manner until the government communicates the change program to ETA system.