Gov’t Lauds NGAO Role in Education Transition Policy

The government has enhanced the role of National Government Administrative Officers (NGAO) in promoting education, aiming to improve literacy rate across the country.

This comes ahead of the reopening of schools for the third term.

Officials say some regions have surpassed targets and attributed the same to the role played by the NGAO officials.

During a meeting with NGAOs at Kenya School of Government, Lower Kabete on August 20, 2024, President William Ruto urged the officers to prioritize education transition as a key performance indicator (KPI).

“We already have clear directions on transition from primary to junior secondary and eventually to senior secondary school. By empowering you as pivotal agents of change in Kenya’s educational landscape, the government is committed to bridging educational gaps and ensuring equal opportunities for all children,” Ruto said.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki highlighted the crucial role NGAO officers play in promoting education.

He mentioned tracing of candidates throughout the year to ensure compliance with the government’s 100 percent school transition policy in collaboration with the Ministry of Education.

“NGAOs continue to monitor and follow up on pupils and students who have completed their Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) and Kenya Primary School Education Assessment (KPSEA) to ensure they progress to the next level.”

“In 2023, for example, NGAO facilitated the transition of about 1.2 million students to various Junior Secondary Schools,” he said.

Principal Secretary, Dr. Raymond Omollo said some regions even surpassed the target.

During the same period, 1.1 million students transitioned to Form One, while 15,874 others enrolled for vocational training. According to a 2022 World Bank report, Kenya’s literacy rate among children aged between 0 and 15 years is at an impressive high of 82.88 percent.

NGAO officers alongside police officers, also offer support through coordination, logistics and provision of security during national exams.

During the 2023 national examinations, the government deployed more than 600 NGAO officers alongside 16,056 police officers across all examination centres.

Beyond advocating for and enforcing the transition policy, NGAO officers play a crucial role in resource mobilization.

In many remote areas, where schools sometimes lack of basic supplies like textbooks, stationery, and even desks.

NGAOs coordinate with various stakeholders, including NGOs and private donors, to ensure these schools are adequately equipped.

They also oversee the Presidential Bursary Scheme and national feeding programs, which are vital in keeping children, especially those from impoverished backgrounds, in school.

“Through the tireless efforts of our NGAO officers, we are bridging the educational divide and bringing learning opportunities to the most remote corners of Kenya,” the PS said.

Commendable aspect of NGAO officers’ work is their support for young girls who are victims of early pregnancy, and more so during national examinations, Omollo said.

While the Government has adopted stringent measures to curb the vice, there are hundreds of girls sitting for their exams while pregnant every year.

NGAO officers provide essential support in such situations, helping ensure these girls continue their education.

The achievements of NGAO officers underscore our dedication to catalyzing national development, while reinforcing the presence of the national government at the grassroots level across the country.