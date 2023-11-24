Gov’t Officials Among Five Charged With Theft Of Sh65 Million Subsidized Fertilizer

Five people were charged at the Milimani Law Courts in Nairobi with allegedly conspiring to defraud the government of Kenya thousands of subsidized fertilizer running into millions of shillings.

In the first case, Kipkorir Ronald Tanui and Edwin Ombui Oseko, both employees in the public service, are jointly accused of conspiracy to defraud the government of Kenya 19,913 bags each containing 50 kilos of subsidized fertilizer valued at Sh49.7 million.

The two were further charged with abuse of office.

Kiprotich Ronald Tonui, who is the Assistant Director of Information Communication Technology, is alleged to have recommended the registration of Wilson Letunya Mempe as a farmer owning 1,800 acres of land for crop farming at Meleo in Narok.

This led to Letunya redeeming a total of 7,200 bags of subsidized fertilizer valued at Sh18 million, an act which was prejudicial to the Agriculture and Livestock Department.

Kiprotich is also accused of recommending the registration of Wilson Sesat Marindany as a farmer with 1,200 acres of land for crop farming at Sogoo in Narok, which would lead to the said person redeeming a total of 4,800 bags each 50 kilos of the fertilizer valued at Sh12 million.

Edwin Ombui Oseko, who is the Principal Agricultural Officer and Head of the Fertilizer Unit at Kilimo House, is alleged to have instructed a junior officer in the ICT department to register Benjamin Mosbey Ruto as farmer with 1,000 acres of land at Ololulung’a in Narok, which led to the person redeeming a total of 4,304 bags of government subsidy fertilizer valued at Sh10.7million.

The two government employees did not however answer to charges on Friday as Edwin was not before court.

Kiprotich, who appeared in court, is out on Sh100,000 police bond.

The two are slated for plea taking on November 27, 2023. Bimack Kipchirchir, Samuel Kipkosgei Kugo and Harry Kiprop were separately accused of conspiring to defraud the government of 6,150 bags valued at Sh15.3 million.

Kipchirchir is accused that between September 4 and October 16, 2023 at various National and Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB) and Kenya National Trading Cooperation depots within Kenya, he alleged to own 750 acres of land in Narok to obtain 3,349 bags of fertilizer worth Sh8.5 million

Kipkosgei, he is accused that between August 3 and September 23, 2023, he lied to own a parcel of land measuring 600acres in Kilgoris, Narok to obtain 2,801 bags of subsidy fertilizer worth Sh7million.

The three denied the charges before Milimani Law Courts Senior Principal Magistrate Bernard Ochoi who ordered them to pay a bond of Sh8 million each with one surety each or cash bail of Sh4 million each.

The matter will be mentioned on December 8, 2023 for pre-trial.

Police had opened a probe into the issue following revelations fake farmers had claimed the subsidized fertilizer.