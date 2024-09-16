Gov’t Officials to Play Crucial Role in Restoration of Nairobi River – Ruto

National Government Administration Officers will play a crucial role in the restoration of the Nairobi River Basin in a government programme that begins on October 1, President William Ruto has said.

In the initiative called Climate WorX, the government is committed to ensuring that the Nairobi River becomes a commercial and recreational asset.

He noted that it will boost the city’s reputation as the country’s capital and the global environmental capital, being the host of the United Nations Environmental Programme (UNEP).

“Nairobi, the capital city of Kenya and host of UNEP, cannot have Nairobi River in its current state. The pollution of Nairobi River cannot represent the face of Kenya,” he said.

Ruto spoke during a meeting with National Government Administration Officers from Nairobi County at the Kenya School of Government in Lower Kabete.

Present were Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and Cabinet Secretaries Kithure Kindiki, Aden Duale and Justin Muturi.

Ruto asked the officials to support the government in addressing environmental challenges facing the city and the country.

Ruto urged the officials to ensure that the Climate WorX programme runs smoothly, free of parochial politics, tribalism and corruption.

He tasked them with ensuring that the programme is fair and benefits as many young people in the city as possible.

Ruto said the Climate WorX programme will be rolled out in the other cities of Mombasa, Kisumu, Nakuru and Eldoret. Later, it will be extended to all the counties.

The programme, he explained, aligns with the country’s climate action plan, stressing that climate change is a reality.

“Climate change is no longer a myth; it is an existential threat to humanity,” he added.

Ruto said the activities of the programme will include environmental conservation projects such as tree planting, road construction, affordable housing, solid waste management and public education.

Ruto appealed to Kenyans to stop facilitating corruption by offering bribes and to report any public servant who requests one.

“If you agree to pay for a government service that is free, you are more guilty than the person asking for the bribe,” he said.

He pointed out that the government will ensure National Government Administration Officers have the enforcement capacity to help combat crime at the grassroots level.

“This will help us eradicate crime in our villages,” he said.

Ruto said members of the National Government Administration have been instrumental in the delivery of government services, citing their role in registering farmers during the roll-out of the Subsidised Fertiliser Programme.

He noted that work which would have taken one year and cost billions was completed in just two weeks, saving both time and funds.

He also commended their contribution to the Community Health Promoters programme, which has revolutionised healthcare delivery in the country.

“Let us know where there are gaps in the CHP programme so we can ensure all citizens are served,” he said.

Ruto urged the officers to deal firmly with drug abuse and alcoholism in their respective areas.

Ruto said the Affordable Housing Programme is a timely and necessary initiative that will help eradicate slums.

“We will transform slums into estates,” he said.

Gachagua urged the officers to take the environmental conservation responsibility assigned by President Ruto seriously and ensure its success.

“If the President has come to talk to you about environmental conservation, it means it is important to this government,” he said.

Duale said the government will deal decisively with institutions that are polluting the Nairobi River, stating that the polluters are known.

Kindiki said the restoration of the Nairobi River Basin should not be politicised, noting that the project is not only environmental, but also a security measure.

“We are doing this not for politics, but for the sake of the country and for present and future generations,” he said.