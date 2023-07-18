Gov’t Orders Closure Of Schools In Nairobi, Mombasa, Kisumu Over Anti Govt Demos

The government Tuesday ordered the closure of all-day primary and secondary schools in Nairobi, Mombasa and Kisumu ahead of anti-government demonstrations set to be staged by the Azimio coalition from Wednesday.

The protests are planned for three days over the high cost of living.

There were protests with some locals in Syokimau blocking roads on Tuesday night. Same reports were made in parts of Kisumu.

In a joint statement signed by Interior Cabinet Secretary Prof. Kithure Kindiki and his Education counterpart Ezekiel Machogu, the two ministers noted that credible intelligence reports had revealed plans by a number of rogue elements to attack specific schools in the two counties in order to ‘unleash terror and violence on the public’ during the demos.

“The Government has received credible security intelligence that criminal elements intend to engage in armed skirmishes with security agencies around certain schools within Nairobi, Mombasa and Kisumu,” reads the statement.

“As a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of school children, it has been decided that all day Primary and Secondary schools within Nairobi and Mombasa cities shall remain closed tomorrow.”

The Education Ministry will announce the resumption of learning in the aforesaid schools upon assessment of the security situation in the course of Wednesday.

Inspector General of police Japhet Koome declared the planned protests as illegal.

According to Koome,the organizers of the protests had by Tuesday evening not made any formal notification to the police on the planned gatherings.

He warned Kenyans against participating in the demos saying the police would accordingly deal with demonstrators.

Long distance drivers were urged by their organization to be cautious and if possible suspend their trips.

Kenya railways announced suspension of train services in Nairobi over the protests.

Some public service vehicles too announced they will keep off roads and monitor the situation.

Embakasi East MP Babu Owino said on his social media he had been detained at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport on arrival from Mombasa on Tuesday evening. It is not clear why he was detained but other officials said it is linked to the protests.

Several leaders complained they had been harassed by police for no reason.

Tens of police officers were mobilized and sent to various places to quell any form of violence that may happen

