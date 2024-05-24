Gov’t Releases Sh1.5 Billion to Support Affirmative Action Groups Across 47 Counties

The government has announced the release of Sh1.5 billion to support affirmative action groups in all 47 counties through various programs.

This funding, allocated by the State Department for Gender and Affirmative Action, covers the third and fourth tranches of the 2023-24 Financial Year.

The funds are designated for multiple initiatives, including school bursaries for learners from vulnerable households, as mandated by the National Government Affirmative Action Fund (NGAAF). The administration of the funds is overseen by the County Woman Representatives in each county.

Key Allocations:

Education Support: Sh273 million has been disbursed to provide bursaries and scholarships for 25,000 students, facilitating access to education opportunities and skills development.

Socio-Economic Empowerment: Sh413 million has been allocated to support 2,000 registered affirmative action groups with grants aimed at socio-economic empowerment and value-addition initiatives. These grants are intended to increase disposable income levels for beneficiaries, thereby improving livelihoods through enterprise development.

Countywide Projects: Sh677 million has been invested in projects benefiting a wide range of county inhabitants. These projects include initiatives to prevent and respond to Sexual and Gender-Based Violence (SGBV), construction of GBV centers, socio-cultural development, talent nurturing, and the provision of water facilities and other social amenities to foster a conducive environment for business under the BETA economic model.

Civic Education: An additional Sh137 million has been allocated for civic education to inform the community about various government programs, including how to access NGAAF funds and other devolved funds. These forums aim to increase the uptake of government programs.

In a statement, Principal Secretary Anne Wangombe emphasized the government’s commitment to improving the livelihoods of affirmative action groups and enhancing their access to financial facilities and services.

“The grants are meant to increase the disposable income levels for the beneficiaries for improved livelihoods through enterprise development,” she said.

The beneficiaries of these grants are affirmative action groups that successfully applied and met the eligibility criteria for NGAAF funding by April 3, 2024. County offices of NGAAF have already reached out to the individual beneficiaries to provide immediate support.

The State Department remains dedicated to ensuring that all deserving individuals and groups have access to NGAAF programs and services, striving to leave no one behind in the pursuit of economic empowerment and social development.