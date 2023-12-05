Gov’t To Review Recruitment, Operations Of Police Reservists In North Rift

The government is reviewing the recruitment and operation of the National Police Reservists (NPRs).

Cabinet Secretary for Interior and Administration of the National Government, Kithure Kindiki says the government will increase the number of NPRs in Kenya’s troubled north to permanently eliminate the scourge.

“To seal off operational gaps, we are forthwith reorganizing the management, command, and control of the National Police Reservists (NPR) to supplement the capabilities of the National Police Service (NPS) and Kenya Defense Forces (KDF) in the operation,” he added.

He said the officers deployed will be on the ground forever.

“This is not a one-off deployment. Banditry and livestock theft will be a thing of the past.”

He said NPR recruitment will be streamlined, with a clear operational command in place to ensure that Reservists are not drawn into local political issues.

He also denied allegations that the ongoing Maliza Uhalifu Joint National Police Service and Kenya Defense Forces operation is biased.

“The new operational and structural design of NPRs that kick off this month is to ensure that the weapons they are allocated are not misused and that the NPRs are accountable,” he said.

“Their main work will be to help Kenya Police Service Officers and KDF soldiers seal off escape routes used by bandits coz they have a better understanding of the terrain, being locals.”

The CS, who was flanked by local security heads and field commanders as he spoke in Baringo on Tuesday, said the government would also increase security camps and roads into the region in an effort to bolster the fight against bandits who continue to inflict mayhem on innocent civilians.

The CS visited Namba and Kamenjo areas that were recently attacked and held an impromptu views taking session with members of the local community at Ngaratuko Primary School grounds, in Baringo North Sub-County, Baringo County, and held a strategy and operational review meeting with operation commanders, heads of various security agencies and commanders of formed up units.

Kindiki said despite recent sporadic attacks, the government has made significant progress in the fight against banditry since launching the operation to weed out the bandits 10 months ago.

He said the government is dedicated to putting an end to the banditry that has plagued the region for decades.

He appealed to local political leaders, urging them to keep off security operations and to desist from meddling in the fight against banditry.

“Politicians must keep off security operations. We will not allow them to meddle with security matters.” he added.

“Law enforcement agencies must be allowed to do their work. Politicians who over the years have used banditry and livestock rustling as their political tool must know times have changed.”