Gov’t Targets Constituencies in Birth, Death Certificates Registration Drive

Every constituency will host a birth and death registration office to enhance the gathering of timely Civil Registration data and ease access to critical documents.

Immigration and Citizen Services Principal Secretary Julius Bitok said the government is working with Members of Parliament and other elected leaders to fast-track the opening of Civil Registration offices in 170 constituencies that currently don’t offer the services.

The PS, who was speaking in Moiben in Uasin Gishu County after opening a CRS office in the constituency, said the new stations will also host National Registration Bureau and Immigration officers to support applicants seeking Identity Cards, passports, and other registration services.

“Our plan is to ensure we have offices in all the 290 constituencies in the country. Currently, we are at 170, but we want to roll it around the country because the Kenya Kwanza government is focused on having these services at the grassroots,” he said.

He said the Moiben office will target a catchment of around 200,000 and will offer respite to area residents who have been traveling to Eldoret town for similar services.

Moiben MP Phylis Bartoo said the new office will also benefit neighbouring constituencies.

“Our constituency is rural and moving from here to Eldoret town to search for these services has been a very difficult journey. Now, we have brought it closer to the people, and it will not only serve Moiben but also neighbouring constituencies like Marakwet, Trans Nzoia, Soy and Ainabkoi.”

Bitok revealed that the chiefs and their assistants will be tasked with mobilizing eligible Kenyans to register for birth certificates and the new digital ID card.

“We will rely on chiefs and assistant chiefs to mobilize all those people who are not registered because right now, we are at 86% countrywide. They should register because children cannot attend school without a birth certificate.”