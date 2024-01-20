fbpx
    Probe as Gov’t Textbooks Found Abandoned In Forest In Elgeyo Marakwet 

    Police in Keiyo South are investigating the circumstances surrounding the abandonment of 500 boxes of government textbooks for Junior Secondary School in a forest. 

    The textbooks, intended for Nyamira North and Nyamira South, Nyamira County were discovered discarded along the Kaptagat-Kaptarakwa Marum Road inside Kaptagat Forest on Saturday, January 20, 2024.

    Nyamira and Elgeyo Marakwet are almost 300 kilometers apart.

    Text books found in forest

    Preliminary findings indicate a potential hijacking scenario, where the perpetrators seized control of the vehicle transporting the textbooks, police said.

    According to police, the hijackers unloaded the educational materials along the roadside and made off with the vehicle.

    Authorities are pursuing leads to uncover the motives behind this unusual incident, raising concerns about the safety and security of educational resources in the region.

    Police say the vehicle that had carried the materials is missing and efforts to trace it are ongoing.

