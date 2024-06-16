Gov’t to Establish 26 New Ports of Entry to Enhance Security, Revenue 

The government will establish 26 ports of entry and exits with joint operation centres across the country.

This will among others stave off security threats at such points and enhance legitimate trade and travel, Internal Security Principal Secretary Dr Raymond Omollo said.

The establishment of such ports has been prompted by the opening of various borders and the introduction of a visa free regime.

Omollo said a total of 300 officers securing the country’s borders will also be trained adding that a total of Sh19.57 billion had been set aside for the exercise and other support services.

The government has also embarked on a number of measures aimed at securing the country including those aimed at assisting Kenya to mitigate the threats of biological weapons by terrorists and other criminals.

The ministry said the Government Chemist, which is also the designated National Authority of Kenya for the Implementation of the Chemical Weapon Convention, will be allocated Sh541 million for scientific case analyses.

Kenya is a member of the Organization for Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) and two weeks ago, the Government Chemist hosted a five-day discussion with the National Authority of India aimed at assisting Kenya build capacity in dealing with toxic chemicals.

The thematic areas included strengthening laboratory capabilities, enactment of National Implementing Legislation, and development of national implementation plan.

Omollo added that the campaign against drug abuse targeting school children, teachers and parents as well as counselling services for drug abuse victims will also be enhanced.

The government has set aside Sh1.4 billion for this exercise.

The PS has also said out of the Sh36.15 billion allocated to the State Department for Internal Security for its operations, they will spend Sh15.18 billion to equip 283 sub-county offices with modern ICT equipment.

According to the ministry, a firearm in the wrong hands is one of the biggest threats to security and the agencies will also enhance security operations to curb proliferation of illegal small arms and light weapons.

To ensure that only those who deserve are issued with firearms, the ministry will also finalize the digitization of firearms licencing records.

Other measures include enhancing operations of the Kenya Coast Guard Service (KCGS), peace building and conflict resolution programmes and also investigation of hate speech cases.

To achieve this, Omollo said the National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) and the National Peace building Directorate had been allocated Sh627 million.

He added that the Public Benefit Regulatory Authority has not been allocated any funds but will receive Sh192 million next financial year to support registration and regulation of charitable institutions.

The National Treasury on Thursday also allocated the National Police Service (NPS) Sh110.6 billion, while the State Department for Correctional Services and Immigration and Citizen Services received Sh35.55 billion and Sh15.18 billion, respectively.