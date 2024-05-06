Gov’t to Expedite Collection of 45,000 Ready Passports 

The government has put in place measures for the expedition of the collection of the final batch of 45,000 passports which are now ready.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki said they constitute the last batch of the over 700,000 passports whose production was delayed.

“We are in the process of transforming the service delivery in relation to the issuance of the Kenyan passports as well as creating efficiency in the delivery of critical citizen services, notably identity documents, birth certificates, passports as well the management of foreign nationals in Kenya,” he said.

He said Monday review is ongoing of the Kenya Citizenship and Immigration Act and regulations there under, the Kenya Citizens and Foreign Nationals Management Service Act, the Security Laws (Amendment) Act, the Counter Trafficking in Persons Act, the Refugee Act, the Registration of Persons Act, the Births and Deaths Registration Act and other relevant laws to consolidate and actualise the reform agenda.

He made the remarks at Nyayo House Monday when he made an interactive tour of various service delivery points relating to the application, production and collection of the Kenyan passports.

He said he was gratified by the applicants’ feedback of improved service delivery experience and customer relations; grateful to staff from various agencies involved in the process.

Principal Secretary for the State Department of Immigration and Citizen Services Prof. Julius Bitok and other senior officials were present.

The issue of processing of the documents has been experiencing challenges over the past months.