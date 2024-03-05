Gov’t Urges Kenyans to Collect 58,330 Ready Passports to Free Space

The government has urged Kenyans to collect 58,330 passports yet to be picked at various Immigration offices.

On Tuesday, Immigration PS Julius Bitok said the uncollected documents were taking up too much space in their offices.

“We urge applicants who have already been notified that their passports are ready to collect them as soon as possible to free up storage space,” he said.

According to Bitok, Nairobi leads with the highest number of uncollected passports at 24,613, followed by Embu county with 9,584

In Kisumu, 6,087 passports await collection while Mombasa had 5,759, Eldoret (4,538), Nakuru (4,466) and Kisii with 3,283.

PS Bitok said that the Directorate of Immigration Services has stepped up efforts to expedite passport processing and printing, to reduce the backlog of applications stemming from an increase in demand.

In addition, he said that applications are being handled in order of submission, subject to the availability of particular booklets based on the quantity of pages each applicant has paid for.

Last month, Interior CS Kithure Kindiki took responsibility for the delayed progress in passport issuance.

Kindiki recognized that many Kenyans were hurting and frustrated by the process of getting a passport for many reasons, which led to a loss of work possibilities and limitations on their ability to travel for business, education, health care, or vacation.

“The prevailing state of affairs is inexcusable, considering that it is the right of every Kenyan to acquire citizenship documents, including travel documents. As the Cabinet Secretary overseeing passport issuance, I take responsibility for the slow pace of reforms and the prevailing systemic inefficiencies,” he said.

The CS emphasized that the State Department for Immigration and Citizen Services’ government transformation effort has been hampered by years of underinvestment in production infrastructure, mounting supplier debt, and unethical behavior.

Still, Kindiki pledged to address the issues related to passport issuance, with the goal of establishing effectiveness and prompt service provision as quickly as feasible.

According to the CS, the government is looking to settle outstanding obligations.

He said that doing this will improve efficiency at Nyayo House and make processing passports easier.

“The government undertakes to conclusively resolve this matter and create efficiency and timely service delivery in the shortest time possible,” he said.

“Arrangements have been made to secure the required funds and settle the outstanding supplier debts.”