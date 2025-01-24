Grace Njoki released on Sh10,000 cash bail pending charges

One of the women who stormed Health Cabinet Secretary Deborah Barasa’s press briefing at Afya House last week and later arrested was released on a Sh10,000 police cash bail.

This is after the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions rejected planned charges on her. The police had asked the ODPP to charge her with creating disturbances but the charges were rejected forcing her release.

Njoki was Thursday arrested at Ladnan Hospital in Nairobi as she sought medical services.

Speaking outside Capitol Hill Police Station, Mulei’s lawyer Ndegwa Njiru revealed that the police were unsure of the charges to press against her.

She did not go to court as earlier announced.

“They said they would continue with the investigations. This is a botched scheme that’s why they cannot prefer a court date. We are ready for you in court Madam Baraza,” he said.

Lawyer Dan Maanzo and former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko were present at the station.

Several other human rights activists were present and condemned the move to arrest Njoki.

A statement by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) Thursday night stated that Njoki was arrested for causing a disturbance at the Ministry of Health Boardroom.

“A suspect has been arrested following reports of a disturbance at the Ministry of Health Boardroom at the Capital Hill Police Station,” the statement read in part.

“The suspect, Grace Njoki Mulei, was tracked down to Hombe Road, off Juja Road, and successfully apprehended. She has been taken to Capital Hill Police Station, where she will remain in custody until her court appearance scheduled for Friday.”

Njoki, a 61-year-old nurse, was among the patients who visited the Ministry of Health offices on January 15, 2025, to protest the Social Health Authority’s (SHA) inefficiencies.

SHA, the health scheme touted as one of President William Ruto’s legacy projects, replaced the National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF).

Njoki questioned why the scheme was not working hence forcing patients to be stranded at hospitals.

The fracas led to Kenyatta National Hospital’s Chief Executive Officer Evanson Kamuri acknowledging delays in the SHA system for over 48 hours which paralysed services.

He, however, said that the issue had been rectified.

“The recent system downtime experienced over the last two days temporarily disrupted some services, causing delays in patient clearance and administrative processes,” the statement read in part.

The Kenya Medical Association, Law Society of Kenya and the Police Reforms Working Group expressed deep concern over the arrest of Njoki at Ladnan Hospital in Eastleigh while seeking medical assistance for a knee surgery.

The group said such actions are a violation of patients’ fundamental rights and a significant barrier to accessing essential healthcare.

“Every individual, regardless of their advocacy or opinions, deserves the right to health without fear of intimidation, harassment, or arrest. The Constitution of Kenya guarantees the right to the highest attainable standard of health, and any actions that undermine this right are unacceptable. Picketing and expressing views on public matters is a constitutional right.”

“We urge the government and relevant authorities to immediately review this incident and drop all charges against Grace Njoki Mulei,” a statement read.

The statement said the group is concerned that other patients who accompanied Njoki may also at risk.

“Advocating for improved public health services is not a crime. It is a civic duty to ensure life-saving health services for a healthier and more equitable society. We call for immediate action to address these violations, safeguard the rights of patients, and foster an environment where health services can be accessed freely and without fear.”