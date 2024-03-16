Gracie Hunt Siblings: Meet Ava and Knobel

Gracie Hunt is the daughter of Kansas City Chiefs co-owner and CEO Clark Hunt.

She is an accomplished individual with a background in sports, beauty pageants and philanthropy.

Gracie initially pursued soccer but transitioned to beauty pageants after multiple concussions.

She was crowned Miss Kansas USA in 2021, following in her mother’s footsteps who also won the same title.

Gracie is a distance runner, philanthropist, and works in public relations for the Chiefs.

She is a Unified Champion Ambassador for the Special Olympics and the founder of Breaking Barriers Through Sports, a philanthropic initiative promoting a positive identity through athletics.

Siblings

Gracie has two younger siblings.

Her younger brother, Knobel Hunt, studied at Southern Methodist University, where he plays soccer like his father.

Her younger sister, Ava Hunt, is a cheerleader and track athlete. Ava attended The Covenant School in Dallas and will graduate this year.

She enjoys activities like ballet, gymnastics, singing, and dancing, having been a dancer since the age of 2.

Ava is co-captain of the Knights cheer squad and has shown interest in potentially auditioning for the Chiefs cheerleaders.

She will be attending Southern Methodist University in the fall, continuing the family’s tradition at the university, where her grandparents were longtime benefactors.

Parents

Gracie’s parents are Clark Hunt and Tavia Shackles.

Clark Hunt is the CEO and co-founder of the NFL franchise, the Kansas City Chiefs, while Tavia Shackles is a former model and co-owner of the team.

Gracie’s father comes from a family deeply involved in sports; he was the captain of the soccer team at Southern Methodist University and played a significant role in creating Major League Soccer (MLS).

Tavia, on the other hand, has a background in modeling and beauty pageants, having won titles like Miss Missouri Teen USA and Miss Kansas USA.

The Hunts are known for their Republican support and philanthropic endeavors.

Career

Gracie has a diverse and impressive career that spans sports, modeling, philanthropy and business.

She excelled in soccer, winning a state championship and earning a spot on SMU’s roster before transitioning to beauty pageants due to multiple concussions.

Gracie won titles like Miss Texas Teen International and Miss Kansas USA.

She is deeply involved in philanthropy, founding Breaking Barriers Through Sports to promote inclusion through athletics.

Gracie serves as a Special Olympics Ambassador and works with organizations like New Friends New Life.

She is also a Unified Champion Ambassador for the Special Olympics and is actively involved in marketing and brand development for the Chiefs.

Additionally, Gracie launched Chiefs Fit, high-end fitness centers in Kansas City, showcasing her commitment to health and fitness.

Her career reflects her passion for sports, philanthropy, and empowering others.