Graft Charges Against Former PS Omollo Dropped

Former PS Lilian Omollo has been cleared of graft charges.

Chief Magistrate Lucas Onyina on Tuesday allowed Director of Public Prosecutions’ request to have the charges withdrawn under section 87 of the Criminal Procedure Code.

Omollo was accused of making a Sh167,715,700 million payment to Firstling Limited, Kunjiwa Enterprises, and Ameritrade Limited.

In June, the prosecution applied to withdraw abuse of office and conspiracy to commit felony charges, among others, under section 87 (a) of the criminal procedure code.

The prosecution told the Anti-Corruption court in Milimani that none of the 12 witnesses who have testified so far have implicated her.

The court also heard that payments were made before the accused came into office. Ms Omollo is also said to have appointed a verification committee to authenticate pending bills.

“That it is in the interest of the administration of justice and the need to prevent and avoid abuse of court process that the instant application should be allowed,” senior principal prosecution counsel Vera Hamisi said.

Ms Hamisi also informed the court that Ms Omollo was not the AIE holder in charge of approving accountable papers, including payment vouchers and local purchase orders, among others, brought before the several courts.

“It was not within the 1st accused [Ms Omollo] person’s scope of work to receive and approve the accountable documents which are questioned in the ongoing cases,” the DPP said.

In September 2020, Ms Omollo requested a review of her charges.

She emphasized that shortly after taking office, she dealt with more over 5,000 payment claims totaling Sh10 billion from different suppliers to the NYS.

The former civil servant claimed that some of the allegations dated back to the 2013–2014 fiscal year, when NYS was under the Ministry of Devolution and Planning.

