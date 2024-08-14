Grant Ellis Moves From “The Bachelorette” To Lead Role On “The Bachelor”

Grant Ellis may not have captured Jenn Tran’s heart on “The Bachelorette,” but he’s not giving up on love just yet.

Following his emotional departure from Monday’s episode of the show, it has been announced that Ellis will be the lead on the 29th season of “The Bachelor.”

The former pro basketball player, known for his role as a “self-proclaimed mama’s boy,” is ready to dive into his next romantic adventure.

According to a press release from ABC, which airs both shows, Ellis is not only passionate about his career as a day trader but also enjoys cheering on the Lakers, bowling, and singing at karaoke nights.

As the new Bachelor, Ellis is looking forward to a journey filled with romance, adventure, and real connections. He hopes to find a partner who values loyalty, humor, and the simple pleasures in life.

In a video shared on “Good Morning America” Tuesday, Ellis described what he’s looking for in a partner: “I’m looking for a love that’s kind and understanding. Some qualities I’m looking for are someone who’s adventurous, affectionate, and loving. I’m excited for this incredible journey to start and hope you all tune in. Peace!”

“The Bachelor” is produced by Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Warner Horizon, both of which are under the same parent company as CNN.

The new season of “The Bachelor” will air next year on a date yet to be announced.