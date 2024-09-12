Gregg Popovich’s Net Worth

Gregg Popovich, the legendary American professional basketball coach, boasts an impressive net worth of $50 million. Known as “Coach Pop” or simply “Pop,” he has solidified his legacy as one of the most successful, longest-serving, and highest-paid NBA coaches. Popovich has led the San Antonio Spurs to five NBA championships, joining an elite group of only five other coaches who have achieved this feat. Under his leadership since 1996, the Spurs claimed their first-ever title and have continued to be a dominant force in the NBA.

Gregg Popovich Salary and Contract

From 2018 through the 2023 season, Popovich earned $8 million annually as the head coach of the San Antonio Spurs. However, in July 2023, he signed a five-year, $80 million contract that significantly increased his salary to $16 million per year, making him the highest-paid coach in NBA history. This deal allowed Popovich to reclaim his title as the highest-paid NBA coach after briefly losing it to Monty Williams, who had signed a $78.5 million contract just a month earlier.

Early Life

Gregg Popovich was born on January 28, 1949, in East Chicago, Indiana. Raised by a Croatian mother and a Serbian father, Popovich’s basketball journey began early. He was part of the Biddy Basketball All-Star team in 1960, finishing third in the World Tournament. After high school, Popovich attended the United States Air Force Academy, where he captained the basketball team and became its leading scorer. He graduated in 1970 with a bachelor’s degree in Soviet Studies and underwent Air Force intelligence training, almost embarking on a career with the CIA. During his time in the Air Force, Popovich played for the Armed Forces Basketball team, touring Eastern Europe and the Soviet Union, and was invited to the 1972 US Olympic Basketball Team trials.

Coaching Career

Popovich’s coaching career began in 1973 as an assistant coach for the Armed Forces Basketball team. He later earned a master’s degree in physical education from the University of Denver. In 1979, he became the head coach for Pomona-Pitzer, a small college team, where he led them to their first-ever title. During this period, Popovich spent a year learning from Larry Brown, then head coach of the University of Kansas.

In 1988, Popovich joined the San Antonio Spurs as an assistant coach under his mentor Larry Brown. After a brief stint with the Golden State Warriors as an assistant coach, Popovich returned to the Spurs in 1994, this time as the team’s General Manager and Vice President of Basketball Operations. By 1996, he appointed himself as the head coach after firing Bob Hill. Although his first season as head coach was difficult, the Spurs soon signed Tim Duncan, and the franchise captured its first NBA title in 1999. Under Popovich’s leadership, the Spurs would go on to win four more championships, solidifying his place as one of the all-time greats in coaching.

Popovich’s achievements include multiple Coach of the Year awards and holding the record for the most wins in NBA history. He is also the longest-tenured head coach in US professional sports leagues.

Personal Life

Popovich was married to his wife, Erin, for many years until her passing in 2018. The couple had two children together. Despite being a private individual, Popovich’s deep bond with his family is well known, and Erin’s death was a profound loss in his life.

Activism and Charity

Beyond basketball, Popovich is known for his outspoken political views and philanthropic efforts. He is a strong advocate for social justice movements and supports various causes, including the Women’s March. Popovich also contributes significantly to charities such as the San Antonio Food Bank and the Innocence Project, which focuses on exonerating wrongfully convicted individuals through DNA testing.

Popovich has played an active role in disaster relief efforts, helping organizations like Shoes That Fit and J/P HRO, which provide aid to children and victims of hurricanes in Haiti and the Caribbean. He has also been a vocal critic of former President Donald Trump, frequently expressing his political stance in the public arena.

Real Estate

Gregg Popovich has made several notable real estate investments over the years. In 2002, he purchased a condo in San Francisco for $1.475 million, later listing it for $2.675 million in 2020. In 2005, Popovich and his late wife, Erin, bought a custom-built home in San Antonio’s Vineyard Estates. The 9,640-square-foot home features luxurious amenities such as a vanishing-edge pool, a wine cellar with room for over 3,000 bottles, and expansive outdoor space. Although initially listed for $4.5 million, Popovich eventually lowered the price to $3.5 million after struggling to sell the property.

In addition, Popovich reportedly purchased 47 acres of land in Vermont for $795,000 in 2007. While the property remains largely undeveloped, it demonstrates his interest in real estate investments outside the basketball world.

