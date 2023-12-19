Group Abandons Stabbed Man at a Shauri Moyo Clinic

Detectives are investigating an incident in which a group of unknown people took an injured man to the clinic in Shauri Moyo area, Nairobi, and abandoned him there.

The man aged about 25 died minutes later. Police said the group walked into the clinic carrying the deceased who had a stab wound in the head.

They left the facility without giving their details leaving the injured man in the waiting bay.

He succumbed minutes later.

Police say they are investigating the Monday evening incident. The deceased did not have any identification documents then.

The body was moved to the mortuary pending identification, autopsy and investigation into the incident.

In Huruma area, a man died at a hospital after he had been brought there with stab wounds in the head.

The man was found on the roadside by pedestrians and taken to Jumula Hospital where he died.

He was later identified as Kennedy Alphayo Muthoka.

The suspected assailant was later arrested. Police say they are investigating the Monday night incident.