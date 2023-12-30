Group Arrested After Raiding Highway Secondary Land in Nairobi 

Police officers in Nairobi’s Industrial Area arrested a group of intruders who unlawfully invaded Highway Secondary School on Saturday morning, targeting the staff quarters.

The suspects, allegedly dispatched by a private developer claiming legal ownership of the school’s land, attempted to forcibly remove the school’s teachers.

Police were called and managed to repulse the group and arrested some of them, witnesses said.

Deputy Principal Nyongesa Wandambusi said goons did not come with any documents to justify their claims.

“They were also not in the company of any police officers as they just came here to destroy the school’s property,” Wandambusi said.

He thanked police who acted in time and chased the group.

The land tussle between the school and the private developer has persisted for close to a year.

The private developer claims to have the title deed to the piece of land with the school on the other hand maintaining it was allocated the land by the government in 1974.

In May this year, students at the school joined the board of management of the school in demonstrations against what they termed as threats from the private developer to encroach on the institution’s land.