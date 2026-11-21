Grand Theft Auto 6 (GTA 6) saw record retail sales in its first full-day of release, hitting $3.8bn (£2.9bn), making it the biggest entertainment launch in history.

Take-Two, the parent company of Rockstar Games, said on Friday the figures were based on estimates through end of day on Thursday and marked a record for “entertainment across any medium”. It pre-sold 32.5m copies of the game.

To compare, Spider-Man: Brand New Day, this year’s highest-grossing film so far, made $2.5bn (£1.8bn) over its entire run in cinemas.

Internet infrastructure firm Cloudflare said earlier that PS5 downloads in the UK peaked at 8.6 times normal levels around its launch.

New Zealand, where GTA 6 was first available, saw a 14.8-fold spike four hours before, suggesting some players switched regions for early access.

In its initial findings since the game’s launch, Cloudflare also recorded a huge surge in traffic to Rockstar’s online services, peaking at 11.2 times normal levels in Australia and 9.3 times on the US East Coast.

In Europe, UK interest was particularly strong, reaching seven times normal levels compared with 5.3 times in France and Germany.

The record smashes that of its predecessor – from 13 years prior – Grand Theft Auto V. The game previously held the best opening week sales in video-game history, earning $1.15bn (£1.2bn) in just five days.

The game is the latest instalment in Rockstar’s nearly three decade old crime simulator franchise, which has become one of the most popular games in history.

At its core, the series is a satirical take on the American dream, putting players in the shoes of career criminals in Leonida, the game’s Florida-inspired state.

The latest release follows new characters, a pair of small-time criminals Lucia and her partner Jason.

GTA 6 is estimated to have cost more than $1bn to develop, which would make it the most expensive video game in history.

Research firm Sensor Tower said GTA 6 will be so popular that it will reduce the time gamers spend on other single-player titles by 10%.

The firm said its estimates are based on email receipts data and other statistical sources that track millions of people daily. They also track public profiles across major gaming platforms like PlayStation and Xbox, where GTA 6 is available.

Around three quarters of the game’s sales have been on PlayStation 5 and the balance on Xbox, Sensor Tower said.

Niko Partners, a gaming market research firm, said it expects GTA 6 to make more than $3bn in sales worldwide this year.

That figure would rank GTA 6 among the highest-grossing entertainment releases ever, but it would still have some way to go to catch 1939’s Gone with the Wind, which has made an estimated $4.5bn (£3.44bn), adjusted for inflation.

Rockstar is expected to make even more money from GTA 6 over the coming years.

The New York-based studio has yet to announce when the game will be released for PCs or given a date for its multiplayer expansion, which will allow players to interact and go on missions with others over the internet.

If 2013’s GTA 5 is any guide, multiplayer will add dozens more hours of gameplay and bring in even more revenue for Rockstar as players spend real money on in-game property, cars and other perks.

Anticipation for the blockbuster title has grown through repeated delays, following a 13-year wait.

GTA 6 has been hailed by some reviewers as one of the most impressive gaming experiences ever. Entertainment media site IGN described it as an “uncompromisingly engineered” masterpiece.

The release of GTA 6 at midnight on Thursday across various time zones saw many gamers stay up through the night, while some took the following day off to play.

The launch broke Virgin Media O2’s evening traffic record as people rushed to install GTA 6’s huge 212GB file on consoles.

The game’s graphic content has resulted in censorship in Japan and, like earlier GTA releases, is not approved for sale in mainland China.

Police departments have also reminded Americans that street racing, auto theft and gun violence are still crimes in real life, as excitement reached a fever pitch in the US.