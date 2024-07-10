Guard Fired for Allowing Protesters into Java Reinstated After PSRA Intervenes

A private security guard fired for allowing protesters into Java House on Kimathi Street in Nairobi on June 18 has been reinstated.

Vincent Chepkwony, who works for Hatari Security, was awarded the highest commendation and recognition for a private security officer for his bravery and unwavering commitment to duty.

Chepkwony gained fame for protecting young people protesting against the Finance Bill 2024.

The Private Security Regulatory Authority (PSRA) Tuesday announced the immediate reinstatement of Chepkwony, saying he had demonstrated exceptional bravery during the incident.

“Chepkwony’s actions, which involved shielding members of the public from harm, exemplify the dedication, selfless patriotism and courage exhibited by security personnel in safeguarding life and property,” the PSRA Director General Fazul Mahamed said.

Following public concerns over his dismissal, he said, the PSRA convened a consultative meeting attended by Hatari Security Managing Director Stephen Mwangi that aimed to investigate the circumstances surrounding his termination and seek a fair resolution.

“After a comprehensive review, the Authority firmly concluded that Chepkwony’s actions were heroic, patriotic and commendable and therefore warranted a promotion and not a dismissal from duty,” he said.

“Consequently, the Authority directed Hatari Security Limited to reinstate Vincent Chepkwony to his role as a security guard with immediate effect.”

Mahamed said this decision underscored the critical role security guards play in maintaining public safety and protecting property.

Hatari had dismissed reports that the guard was dismissed.

Spokesperson Elisha Kirui said he had been given a different assignment.

The company also released a press statement, saying Chepkwony’s contract had not been terminated.

However, the management was at PSRA offices where they jointly announced the reinstatement of the guard.

Mahamed commended the move saying it was a good gesture to ensure stability in the sector at large.

During the protests, many protesters rushed into social joints to seek refuge there whenever they were teargassed.