Gun drama as groups clash over market in Thika Town

Drama unfolded on Friday in Thika, Kiambu County after supporters of Thika MP Alice Ng’ang’a and Kamenu ward MCA Peter Mburu clashed violently over the construction of the Kiganjo market.

At least two people were injured as the groups clashed indicating the political temperatures in the area.

Gunshot rent the air as security officials tried to disperse the warring groups. This left at least two people with serious wounds, police said.

What started as a dispute between MP Alice Ng’ang’a and MCA Peter Mburu swiftly escalated into chaos, leaving several individuals injured amid claims of fatalities.

Police said they had not confirmed any death by 9 pm.

Security officials rushed to protect the leaders present as stones and other objects flew all over.

The conflict stemmed from competing claims of credit for the market project, with Ng’ang’a asserting that the National Government had allocated Sh55 million for its development, as promised by President William Ruto.

Accusations flew as Ng’ang’a accused the Kiambu County Government, led by Governor Kimani Wamatangi, of attempting to hijack the initiative.

However, tensions rose when Ng’ang’a and fellow MPs attempted to officially launch the project. She and a group of other local MPs found Mburu and his supporters already laying claim to the construction site. They said that was the work of the county government.

A confrontation ensued, with stones hurled and tear gas deployed by police officers to quell the escalating violence.

In the chaos, an aide to Ng’ang’a was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries as others took cover.

MP Alice Ng’ang’a had led other MPs including National Assembly Majoriy Leader Kimani Ichung’wa (Kikuyu), Gabriel Kagombe (Gatundu South), Elijah Njoroge (Gatundu North) and Ngoliba Ward MCA Joachim Njama in launching the market.

Tension remained high in the area with both sides vowing revenge.

More security personnel were deployed to calm the situation.