Gunmen on Motorcycle Shoot, Injure Man During Robbery in Huruma  

Detectives are looking for a gang of three that shot and injured a man during a robbery mission in Huruma area, Nairobi.

The victim was shot and wounded in the left wrist in the Wednesday night incident.

The victim told police he was on his way home when he was confronted by a gang riding on a motorcycle. This prompted a brief fight that saw one of the three gunmen reach for his pistol and shot the victim in the wrist.

The bullet got lodged in the wrist as the gang jumped onto the motorcycle and escaped the scene.

Police officers visited the scene and the victim was rushed to MSF Hospital along Juja Road and later referred to Mama Lucy Kibaki Hospital for further treatment.

No arrest has been made. Locals said the same gang had been attacking and robbing them.

A hunt for the gang is ongoing, police said.